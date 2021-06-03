2 Strong 4 Bullies
Humid all weekend, chance of rain Sunday

Join Jeff and Jamie for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you can handle a bit of humidity, then a beautiful weekend is in your future.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a warm and steamy weekend with temps in the 80s.

Jamie and Jeff have gotten a few reports of fog today. Be cautious if you hit a foggy patch on your morning commute.

No major crashes or delays this morning.

Are you headed to the Cleveland Browns preseason game on Sunday? Jamie has the latest on RTA’s game-day service plan.

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

