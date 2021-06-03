Steamy, swampy and a small chance of storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heads up, commuters! We are hearing reports of foggy conditions this morning.

Remember: Adjust your driving speed when traveling in low visibility.

The steamy, swampy weather continues today. High temperatures will once again approach 90 degrees, with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s.

No major delays or crashes this morning.

