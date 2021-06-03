2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mild weather this week; when will the rain return?

Join Jamie and Jeff for the Commuter Cast every week day at 7:10 a.m.
Commuter Cast
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first week of September has brought very mild weather. The next several days will have temperatures in the 70s.

It’s possible the rain will return Sunday; there’s a small chance of showers.

When did you last see the sun? I hope you said goodbye... cloudy skies are forecasted through next Thursday.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

No major delays or crashes this morning.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
40-year-old Rittman man dies in accident at Dead Man’s Curve
Dead Man's Curve fatal crash
1 dead, several injured during rush-hour crash at Dead Man’s Curve
U-Haul hits utility pole, 2 cars in Lorain Avenue crash
U-Haul hits utility pole, 2 cars in Lorain Avenue crash
Commuter Cast
Hot and humid weekend ahead; chance of storms