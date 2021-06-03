Mild weather this week; when will the rain return?
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first week of September has brought very mild weather. The next several days will have temperatures in the 70s.
It’s possible the rain will return Sunday; there’s a small chance of showers.
When did you last see the sun? I hope you said goodbye... cloudy skies are forecasted through next Thursday.
No major delays or crashes this morning.
