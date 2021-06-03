Weekend weather watch: Risk of rain late Saturday, Sunday
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend kicks off with very pleasant weather.
Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday and Saturday with cloudy skies.
Our weather team is monitoring a risk of showers and storms for late Saturday and Sunday.
Jamie is watching a crash in the express lanes of I-271 NB after Chagrin Boulevard. Two lanes are blocked as of 6:50 a.m.
We’re also seeing slowdowns in Beachwood as commuters make their way to downtown Cleveland.
