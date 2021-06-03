2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 lanes blocked on I-90 EB at W. 25th Street

Join Jamie and Jeff for the Commuter Cast every week day at 7:10 a.m.
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two left lanes are blocked on I-90 EB at W. 25 Street due to a crash. Jamie is seeing delays as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Heads up to our East Side friends: it may rain in your neighborhood today.

Thursday’s weather will be cool and breezy. That changes as the week continues. We are temps in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

As of 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Route 322 in Orwell is closed due to a crash. All lanes are blocked to traffic near Fortney and Parker roads. Jamie has your detour details.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

