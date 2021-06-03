Cooler today with light rain possible

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday will be chilly; temperatures are not expected to surpass the 50s.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team says there is potential for light rain and drizzle.

Jamie is watching a closure on State Road SB near Pleasant Valley Road. She has your detour details.

Remember: Adjust your speed when driving on wet roads.

If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

