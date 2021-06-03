Dry today, chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enjoy this weather while it lasts!

Wednesday is partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

Rain moves in Friday afternoon. The 19 News Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for severe storms. Damage from wind and rain is expected.

No major crashes or delay this morning.

Watch a Wednesday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.