Dry today, chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon

Join Jamie and Jeff for your Wednesday morning weather and traffic update.
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enjoy this weather while it lasts!

Wednesday is partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

Rain moves in Friday afternoon. The 19 News Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for severe storms. Damage from wind and rain is expected.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

No major crashes or delay this morning.

Watch a Wednesday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

