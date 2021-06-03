Severe storms, damaging winds expected late Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday brings sunshine and temperatures in the high 70s.

The forecast flips tomorrow as a storm system moves into our area.

The 19 News Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for severe storms. Damage from wind and rain is expected.

No major crashes or delays this morning. Jamie warns of sun glare.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

