ALERT DAY: Storms, flooding, wind expected during afternoon commute (live blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for storms, flooding, damaging winds and a tornado threat.

Storms are forecasted to develop around 4 p.m. Friday. Afternoon commuters may face flashing flooding and hail.

Expect delays. Adjust your driving speeds for conditions.

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Northeast Ohio. You need to pay close attention to the weather later today and tonight. All the information you need to know on 19 News This Morning. We start our day at 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/jOnL8jsmHq — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 18, 2021

Friday morning starts with a few showers and rumbles.

Our weather team is tracking the storm closely. This story will be updated.

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

