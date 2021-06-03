ALERT DAY: Storms, flooding, wind expected during afternoon commute (live blog)
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for storms, flooding, damaging winds and a tornado threat.
Storms are forecasted to develop around 4 p.m. Friday. Afternoon commuters may face flashing flooding and hail.
Expect delays. Adjust your driving speeds for conditions.
Friday morning starts with a few showers and rumbles.
Our weather team is tracking the storm closely. This story will be updated.
Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.