ALERT DAY: Storms, flooding, wind expected during afternoon commute (live blog)

Commuter Cast
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for storms, flooding, damaging winds and a tornado threat.

Storms are forecasted to develop around 4 p.m. Friday. Afternoon commuters may face flashing flooding and hail.

Expect delays. Adjust your driving speeds for conditions.

Friday morning starts with a few showers and rumbles.

Our weather team is tracking the storm closely. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

