Delays expected due to traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police issued a warning to morning commuters: Traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Boulevard to Mayfield Road could cause delays.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The traffic signals are currently out on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Blvd to Mayfield Road. Commuters should expect delays and are advised to leave earlier than normal.Traffic controllers will direct the flow of traffic in the area. 🚓🚗🏎🛻🚕🚙🚌🚎🚍🛵🏍 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 24, 2021

Thursday’s weather is expected to be mild. Rain moves in Friday. Jeff is forecasting late afternoon showers and storms. A humid weekend is ahead.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the traffic light outages aren’t causing major delays. Traffic controllers are directing vehicles through the area. Jamie will update you if anything changes.

Remember: If traffic lights are out, the intersection becomes a 4-way stop.

Police did not provide a time estimate on when the lights will be fixed.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

