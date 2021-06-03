Humid weekend ahead with risk of rain Friday and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend kicks off with potential showers and storms.

Jeff says the rain threat begins Friday afternoon and finishes up Saturday evening.

A hot, steamy, humid weekend is ahead.

Good news, commuters! The traffic lights on Euclid Avenue are now lit, shining in their full glory once again. (ICYMI: Delays expected due to traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland)

Here is a look at Euclid Avenue. The lights are on and traffic is moving well. pic.twitter.com/cVLUK6PLch — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 25, 2021

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.