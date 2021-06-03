2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Humid weekend ahead with risk of rain Friday and Saturday

Join Jamie and Jeff for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
Commuter Cast
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend kicks off with potential showers and storms.

Jeff says the rain threat begins Friday afternoon and finishes up Saturday evening.

A hot, steamy, humid weekend is ahead.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Good news, commuters! The traffic lights on Euclid Avenue are now lit, shining in their full glory once again. (ICYMI: Delays expected due to traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland)

Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Commuter Cast
Delays expected due to traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland
Traffic Alert: Cleveland morning commuters should expect delays with traffic lights out on Euclid Avenue
A row of streetlights in Cleveland malfunctioned Wednesday morning, causing a strobe light...
Cleveland streetlights malfunction, cause strobe effect (video)
Commuter Cast
ALERT DAY: Storms, flooding, wind expected during afternoon commute