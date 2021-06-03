Humid weekend ahead with risk of rain Friday and Saturday
Join Jamie and Jeff for your Friday morning weather and traffic update.
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend kicks off with potential showers and storms.
Jeff says the rain threat begins Friday afternoon and finishes up Saturday evening.
A hot, steamy, humid weekend is ahead.
Good news, commuters! The traffic lights on Euclid Avenue are now lit, shining in their full glory once again. (ICYMI: Delays expected due to traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland)
Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.