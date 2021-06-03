2 Strong 4 Bullies
Temperatures drop; rain expected today, tomorrow

Join Jamie and Jeff for your Thursday morning weather and traffic update.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday brings a risk of showers and storms. High temperatures in the 70s.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The threat of rain continues tomorrow.

No major crashes or delays.

Remember: Adjust your speed when driving on wet roads.

Watch a Thursday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.

Ohio BMV: Extension to renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration ends July 1
Side-by-side pothole and sinkhole stops drivers in their tracks in South Collinwood
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights
Dead Man’s Curve reopens after rollover semi crash
