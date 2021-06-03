Judge denies mistrial for Summit County woman convicted in 2012 murder of Army veteran

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Court of Common Pleas judge denied the mistrial motion for the woman convicted of the 2012 murder of an Army veteran.
In November of 2020, a jury found Erica Stefanko guilty of killing Ashley Biggs, 25.
Stefanko was married to Chad Cobb at the time of the murder and he was in a custody battle with Biggs over their daughter.
Biggs, who also worked as a delivery driver for Domino’s pizza in Green, was lured to a closed business in New Franklin on June 20, 2012.
Cobb tased Biggs and then beat and strangled her.
Stefanko followed Cobb as he dumped her body in an empty field in Chippewa Township in Wayne County, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Stefanko then drove Cobb back home, where he washed off evidence of the crime. said Walsh.
Biggs’ body was found the next day.
Cobb was also arrested the next day, hiding in a wooded area behind a relative’s home.
In 2013, Cobb pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Stefanko, a mother of four, was arrested in November 2019 at her Doylestown home after dropping her kids off at school.
She remains at the Summit County Jail and there is no sentencing date scheduled at this time.
