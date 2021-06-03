$1M bond set for 19-year-old accused of killing Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man charged in the shooting deaths of a Cleveland police detective and a civilian last September pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday and the judge set a $1 million bond.
Earlier this week, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted David McDaniel on additional charges and he now faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50.
Detective Skernivitz and Dingess were killed while they sat in the detective’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said McDaniel and two juveniles approached the detective’s car and shot both men multiple times.
The two juveniles, a 17-year-old male and a now 18-year-old male, are being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and will be back in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Aug. 9.
Two other adults, Brittany Cremeans and Antonio Darby, are charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence in connection with the murders.
Cremeans, Darby and McDaniel will be back in court on June 9.
