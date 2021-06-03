Mailman shot over road rage incident on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mailman was shot twice in the arm Wednesday afternoon after an argument with another motorist.
According to Cleveland police, U.S. Postal Carrier Luthor Pettit Jr. said another driver accused him of hitting his side view mirror in the 1400 block of E. 88th Street just after 3 p.m.
The suspect then walked back to his car, grabbed a gun and fired several shots at Pettit before fleeing the scene.
Pettit collapsed on the ground and several witnesses called 911 and performed first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospitals.
Pettit is expected to make a full recovery.
Pettit has been a mailman for 36 years, but was not working his normal route Wednesday.
The suspect remains on the loose and police said he was driving either a beige or gray Hyundai, a short SUV.
Cleveland police also said there was no damage to the U.S. Postal Carrier Van.
If anyone has any information, please call Cleveland police or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service:
“Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees.”
