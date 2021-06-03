Man blinded by bean bag during Cleveland racial protest sues

This Wednesday, June 24, 2020 photo shows John Sanders in Sandusky, Ohio. Sanders, who was hit in the face with a bean bag and blinded in one eye during a protest last year in downtown Cleveland, has sued the sheriff's deputy who shot him. The complaint filed Saturday, May 29, 2021, by Sanders says the Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy shot him from behind a broken window as he walked away from the county Justice Center after taking photos. (Dennis Murray Jr. via AP) (Source: Dennis Murray Jr.)