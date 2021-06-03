Nordonia Hills City Schools employee resigns after allegations of misconduct

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Nordonia Hills City Schools employee submitted his resignation after administration officials questioned him on allegations of misconduct.
Superintendent Dr. Joseph Clark said they became aware of the alleged allegations on May 28 and immediately contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s office.
“I want to note that this matter came to light because some conscientious and courageous students became aware of concerning information and brought it to the attention of District staff. This allowed the information to get into the hands of law enforcement who are best equipped to handle the investigation,” said Clark.
At this time, no charges have been filed and no details of the alleged misconduct are being released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
