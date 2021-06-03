Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and thunderstorms today; heat builds this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Upper level trough (dip in the jet stream) is in place today. This will keep a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms going. It won’t be raining all the time, but the risk will certainly be there. Pretty damp day with all the rain we received yesterday. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening then we gradually clear out the clouds. Good set up for fog to develop overnight and early tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There is a risk of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. The pattern changes starting this weekend as a big upper level ridge of high pressure sets up over the eastern third of the country. It’s sunshine on Saturday and we start the warming trend. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 80s.