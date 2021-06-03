Ohio car dealership offering $500 discount if you let them dispose of your masks

ANDERSON , Ohio (FOX19) - It’s a sign of the times—a Greater Cincinnati car dealership is offering a discount if you bring your mask to them rather than throwing it away yourself.
You can get $500 off a used car at Mark Williams Auto Group on Beechmont Avenue by dropping your mask of so they can dispose of it for you.
The dealership says they decided to offer the discount to celebrate the end of Ohio’s health orders and to be environmentally friendly.
“We’re a business. We come here to work,” Charlie Watson, who works at the dealership, said on Wednesday. “But we’re people that are excited as a community to progress. So to celebrate that, and then to keep people from just throwing these things out, because it does add up, and if we are all doing the wrong thing, it can get bad, quick.”
The dealership says they will follow CDC guidelines on how to dispose of the masks.
