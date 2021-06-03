Ohio governor meets with newest Vax-a-Million winners

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The most recent winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings will meet with Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday morning.
A news conference with Gov. DeWine and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery announced on Wednesday that Jonathan Carlyle, of the Toledo area, won the million-dollar drawing.
According to 19 News affiliate WTVG, Carlyle said he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of the Vax-a-Million contest.
Zoie Vincent, a Mayfield Village-area student, was named the recipient of the four-year, full-ride scholarship prize.
Carlyle and Vincent are the winners of the second round of drawings, with three more weeks to go. Winners will be announced every Wednesday through June 23.
Over 3.2 million individuals out of the 5.3 million who have received the COVID-19 vaccine registered for the monetary prize drawing. Over 132,900 children between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered for the college scholarship.
“I am pleased that leading into the holiday weekend, data continued to show that our Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion continued to increase COVID-19 vaccinations compared to the period before the promotion announcement,” said Gov. DeWine.
The entry period for the next Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends June 6 before midnight.
