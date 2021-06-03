Ohio reports single-day increase of 490 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 19,912 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,103,380 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 490 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 179,883 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 59,412 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,161 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
