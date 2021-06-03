Ohio Senate passes bill allowing people to possess, set off fireworks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would allow the public to possess and discharge consumer-grade fireworks.
Senate Bill 113 is headed to the Ohio House of Representatives.
Under the proposed bill, people could set off fireworks on private property on certain holidays, including:
- New Year’s Eve and Day
- Chinese New Year
- Cinco de Mayo
- Memorial Day weekend
- Juneteenth
- July 3rd, 4th and 5th
- Diwali
- Labor Day
Other firework-friendly days would occur the weekends before and after July 4 and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day.
The bill, if passed, allows community officials to enact a ban or restrict the discharge of fireworks on specific days.
