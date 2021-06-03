Ohio’s Sen. Brown says changes with USPS are coming following delay issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Service is getting a huge makeover, but not to their buildings.
After hearing more stories about late deliveries, we caught up with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown to see what was going on. He told 19 News that change is on the way.
“We confirmed three new postal commissioners, and one of their first jobs is to remove the head of the Postal Service, DeJoy, who has taken a 200-year-old institution and done huge damage to it,” Sen. Brown said.
According to the Post Office’s quarterly report, only 43% of First Class 3-to-5 day mail made it on time in northern Ohio.
“Getting the Postal Service back to what its always been through our history, and that’s serve the public that people can rely on.” said Sen. Brown.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is working towards the same goal.
According to a press release by U.S. Postal Service, organizational changes are already in the works, including making prices more affordable and consolidating districts so their service areas are smaller.
Here in Cleveland, one post office was closed, and in it’s place, a mobile unit that comes twice a week to pick up mail and help customers; a solution Brown was on board with.
“It’s the job of these new commissioners to figure out what to do,” said Brown. “I am encouraging them and helping enable them, but its their responsibility now.”
As decisions are made by new commissioners, all eyes are on mail boxes, hoping that your next package doesn’t get delayed any longer.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.