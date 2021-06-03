Police union president calls for Cleveland safety director to step down over recent firings of officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association publicly criticized the city’s safety director on Thursday over the recent firings of several officers.
“They dedicate themselves to the city of Cleveland while the city of Cleveland turns their back on them,” Jeff Follmer said while calling for Safety Director Karrie Howard to step down from his position.
According to Follmer, five police officers have been fired from by the city of Cleveland in about a week, all while the department struggles to hire new recruits.
Currently, the department is down approximately 130 officers, Follmer said.
“The citizens are going to suffer,” Follmer added.
Follmer, who said he believes the recent firings were politically-driven, alleged that violations include:
- A post on Instagram from a former officer, who reportedly had no prior history of punishment
- Reports of inappropriate use of force
- A 2nd DUI violation
In the past year, Follmer said 13 officers have been terminated from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Neither the city of Cleveland nor Howard have released remarks regarding Follmer’s allegations.
