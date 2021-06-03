U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering up to $10,000 reward for Cleveland shooting

U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering up to $10,000 reward for Cleveland shooting
Up to $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of suspect involved in mail carrier shooting. (Source: USPIS)
By Nicole Meyer | June 3, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 6:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved with shooting a mail carrier on East 88th Street.

The incident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m.

Statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service:

“Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees.  If anyone has any information related to the incident on E 88th on June 2, 2021, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.”

Up to $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of suspect involved in mail carrier shooting.
Up to $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of suspect involved in mail carrier shooting. (Source: USPIS)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.