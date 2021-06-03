U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering up to $10,000 reward for Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved with shooting a mail carrier on East 88th Street.
The incident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m.
Statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service:
“Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees. If anyone has any information related to the incident on E 88th on June 2, 2021, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.”
