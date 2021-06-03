23-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal shooting, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in connection to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man.
Cortez Davis Sr. died Jan. 21 after being shot on Park Lane Drive in Akron, according to police.
Jonte Moore was identified as a person of interest during the homicide investigation, according to a press release. He currently faces charges of obstructing official business and possession of drugs.
Police arrested Moore on S. Main Street in Akron. He is in Summit County Jail, Akron police said.
This homicide remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, the Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
