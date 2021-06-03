2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19-year-old arrested for stabbing 74-year-old woman over 30 times, Mansfield police say

Izzac Lawhorn
Izzac Lawhorn((Source: Mansfield Police Department))
By Avery Williams
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man Saturday morning for stabbing a 74-year-old woman more than 30 times, Mansfield police said.

Izzac Lawhorn was charged with felonious assault, according to Mansfield police. He’s in Richland County Jail.

On June 3, a Mansfield woman was stabbed multiple times by an intruder as she was laying in bed. The attack happened around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive.

Police have identified Lawhorn as that intruder. They believe he acted alone, according to a press release.

Investigation of evidence collected on scene and other information revealed Lawhorn was the suspect, police said.

Mansfield police and U.S. Marshalls found him Saturday in an apartment in the 100 block of E. Cook Road, police said.

“I could not be more pleased with the arrest of the suspect involved in this horrific senseless attack. I know the community was on edge when informed of the details of this violent attack. Officers, investigators, and Crime Lab personnel worked tirelessly since this incident happened to which I’m so very proud of their efforts,” Keith Porch, Mansfield Chief of Police, said in a press release.

Lawhorn is cooperating with the investigation and provided a statement to police regarding his actions, according to a press release.

Here is 19 News’ previous coverage on the story:

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

26-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; no arrests
26-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; no arrests
A man stands in front of an RTA train. (Source: WOIO)
RTA offers free rides this week
4-year-old girl dies after accidental drowning at Akron home, police say
4-year-old girl dies after accidental drowning at Akron home, police say
A crowd gathers on the USS COD Submarine Memorial in Cleveland. The ship will leave its dock...
USS Cod departs Cleveland for repairs, headed on 102-mile journey
Akron police said a man who shot at officers Sunday morning is at large. The suspect also shot...
Akron police: Shooter at large after firing at officers, injuring 32-year-old man