19-year-old arrested for stabbing 74-year-old woman over 30 times, Mansfield police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man Saturday morning for stabbing a 74-year-old woman more than 30 times, Mansfield police said.

Izzac Lawhorn was charged with felonious assault, according to Mansfield police. He’s in Richland County Jail.

On June 3, a Mansfield woman was stabbed multiple times by an intruder as she was laying in bed. The attack happened around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive.

Police have identified Lawhorn as that intruder. They believe he acted alone, according to a press release.

Investigation of evidence collected on scene and other information revealed Lawhorn was the suspect, police said.

Mansfield police and U.S. Marshalls found him Saturday in an apartment in the 100 block of E. Cook Road, police said.

“I could not be more pleased with the arrest of the suspect involved in this horrific senseless attack. I know the community was on edge when informed of the details of this violent attack. Officers, investigators, and Crime Lab personnel worked tirelessly since this incident happened to which I’m so very proud of their efforts,” Keith Porch, Mansfield Chief of Police, said in a press release.

Lawhorn is cooperating with the investigation and provided a statement to police regarding his actions, according to a press release.

