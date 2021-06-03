70-year-old Mansfield woman stabbed over 30x by a home intruder

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by an intruder as she was laying in bed early Thursday morning.
The attacked happened around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive.
Mansfield police said the victim was stabbed over 30 times.
The victim told officers she does not know the suspect or how he got inside her home.
He is only described as a light skinned man, possibly bi-racial or Hispanic, in his late teens to 20′s.
There may have also been a second person in the apartment with the suspect, but the victim never saw him.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages and they do not have a motive for the assault; however, it appears to be a random attack.
EMS rushed the woman to a local hospital where she is currently being treated. Her condition is not known.
Mansfield police officers are asking anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious to call them at 419-755-9748.
