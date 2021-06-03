12-year-old shot while walking in her neighborhood; Cleveland sees six juveniles shot in the last two weeks according to police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say a 12-year-old child was shot while walking near her home.
Her shooter is still on the loose right now, according to police
19 News investigators obtained video of the rush to get the girl help and discovered an alarming trend when it comes to our youth getting shot.
Cleveland Police arrived on Marietta Avenue to find the 12-year-old girl shot in the arm over Memorial Day weekend.
Police body camera footage shows the girl was conscious and alert as officers try to help her before paramedics got there.
We reached out to Cleveland Police for an update on her condition but we haven’t heard back.
A witness told an officer at the scene, “We were in the house, and she came outside. We just heard somebody start shooting and then she came back in there like that. We don’t know what happened.”
If you’re thinking the recent victims of gunfire in the city seem to be extremely young, you’re not wrong.
19 investigates found that in the last two weeks, six juveniles have been shot in Cleveland according to police.
So far this year, the medical examiner’s office says seven teenagers lost their lives to gun violence in the city.
In many of the cases, including the one over the weekend, police are still searching for a suspect.
Neighbors told officers they saw a car with a blue hood drive off after shots rang out.
It’s unclear if the young girl or any of the teens shot in the last few weeks were the intended targets, but either way, the injuries are unsettling.
