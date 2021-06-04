Barberton police arrest Akron carjacking suspect

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton police officers arrested a man wanted for a carjacking in Akron and leading Norton police on a chase.
According to police, the carjacking happened around 10 a.m. in Akron.
Norton officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but he refused.
The suspect was also able to drive around a tire deflation device.
Norton officers called off the pursuit and minutes later the vehicle was found in Barberton.
Barberton Lt. Brian Jamison arrested the suspect just hours before retiring.
The man is being held in the Summit County Jail and police said multiple criminal charges are pending.
His name has not been released at this time.
