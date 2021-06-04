Burglary suspect accused of breaking into numerous downtown Akron bars and restaurants

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify an alleged burglar suspected of multiple other break-ins of downtown bars and restaurants.
Police said the suspect broke into Baxter’s Bar at 205 S. Main Street on May 28 and stole numerous items.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by police:
If you recognize him or have any information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. L. Rhodaback or Det. D. Radca at 330-375-2464, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can stay anonymous.
Police said not to approach the suspect if you see him. Call 911 instead.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.