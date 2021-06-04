2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for former North Olmsted funeral home owner convicted of stealing $100K from prepaid plans

By Tiarra Braddock and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man convicted of stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans will be sentenced Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Mark Kacirek, the former owner of Kacirek Funeral Homes in North Olmsted, admitted to his crimes in June, pleading guilty to one count of theft and two counts receiving stolen property.

That’s a change from his previous plea of not guilty on Sept. 4, 2019.

North Olmsted police said 15 people reported prepaying for a funeral from 2014 to 2019. But when the time came to use the money, police said there was nothing in their accounts.

“It got co-mingled, and I’m apologizing and I’m sorry for that. It just happened. With the funeral home accounts. When the funeral home dissolved itself, it went to paying off other expenditures,” Kacirek told 19 News during a 2019 interview.

“What expenditures?” we asked. “I’m not quite certain yet. We’re looking into that,” Kacirek replied.

19 News found Kacirek’s funeral home had been out of business since 2009 and his licenses expired in 2012.

Kacirek faces six to 18 months in prison for each count. Watch his sentencing in the video below; it’s set for 10 a.m.

