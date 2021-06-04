Former North Olmsted funeral homeowner convicted of stealing from prepaid plans, released from prison early

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man convicted of stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans was granted judicial release Thursday afternoon, over the prosecution’s objection.

In September, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose sentenced Mark Kacirek to 18 months in prison and three years probation.

Kacirek, who was convicted of theft and receiving stolen property, owned Kacirek Funeral Homes in North Olmsted.

North Olmsted police said between 2014 and 2019 15 people prepaid for funeral plans, but when the time came to use the money, there was nothing in their accounts.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.