2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former North Olmsted funeral homeowner convicted of stealing from prepaid plans, released from prison early

Mark Kacirek (Source: WOIO)
Mark Kacirek (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man convicted of stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans was granted judicial release Thursday afternoon, over the prosecution’s objection.

In September, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose sentenced Mark Kacirek to 18 months in prison and three years probation.

Kacirek, who was convicted of theft and receiving stolen property, owned Kacirek Funeral Homes in North Olmsted.

North Olmsted police said between 2014 and 2019 15 people prepaid for funeral plans, but when the time came to use the money, there was nothing in their accounts.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

Gene A. Yoder II
Summit County Sheriff: Man busted for break-in, driving stolen car
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says
Paul Churchill (Source: Lorain County Sheriff)
Sentencing for Lorain man convicted of hiding camera in his bathroom, recording multiple people
Man, woman found dead in Ashtabula Township home