Change of plea hearing for former North Olmsted funeral home owner accused of stealing $100K from victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing over $100,000 from prepaid funeral plans will appear in court Friday morning.
Mark Kacirek, the former owner of Kacirek Funeral Homes in North Olmsted, is expected to change his plea.
On Sept. 4, 2019, he pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
From 2014 to 2019, 15 people reported they prepaid for a funeral, according to North Olmsted police. But when the time came to use the money, police said there was nothing in their accounts.
“It got co-mingled, and I’m apologizing and I’m sorry for that. It just happened. With the funeral home accounts. When the funeral home dissolved itself, it went to paying off other expenditures,” Kacirek told 19 News during a 2019 interview.
“What expenditures?” we asked. “I’m not quite certain yet. We’re looking into that,” Kacirek replied.
19 News found Kacirek's funeral home had been out of business since 2009 and his licenses expired in 2012.
