RTA red line service changes planned for Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CEI power work planned for Saturday will impact a busy RTA route.
From the start of service through 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Red Line between Tower City and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will be replaced with 66R buses.
Those wishing to leave the airport can find their bus stop in the Ground Transportation Center near the Terminal and Smart Parking Garage. The Tower City stop is located at W. Prospect Avenue and W. 3rd Street, RTA said.
66R buses don’t stop at the stations on W. 65 and W. 25 streets, according to RTA.
However, RTA said the 66R bus will stop at the intersections of W. 65 Street and Detroit Avenue and W. 25 Street and Detroit Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.