‘Drake and Josh’ star charged for a sex offense against minor in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nickelodeon’s Jared Bell, 33, is charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Jared Bell was known for playing Drake Bell on the show “Drake and Josh” which ran from 2004 to 2007.
The offense occurred on Dec. 1., 2017, according to a police report.
Bell was booked June 3 at the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office:
“In October 2018, the female juvenile victim, 15, filed a report with her local police department in Canada regarding an incident that occurred between her and Jared Bell, 34, the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city’s East Bank of The Flats district. Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police who conducted a subsequent investigation. That investigation revealed that the victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017. While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim. The investigation also revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.”
He has since been charged with the following:
- Attempted Endangering Children – a fourth degree felony
- Disseminating Matter Harmful To Juveniles – a first degree misdemeanor
He entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment yesterday and bond was set at $2,500.
