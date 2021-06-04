Event venues are back on the rise after Ohio’s health orders lifted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Planning a major event can be hard and adding a pandemic in the mix can be stressful.
The stress may be why 70% of weddings were rescheduled or canceled last year.
“We had a lot of reschedules this year just with hopes of hearing everything about the vaccine early on this year,” said Georgetown Voss server Maddie Pedley.
Now that more than 40% of Ohio has gotten the vaccine, the phones at Georgetown Voss are busy as people try to reschedule their events.
“I know its been a headache for our event coordinators,” said Pedley. “We have weddings and showers and everything happens on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
In order to keep up with the demand, they’re utilizing all of the space they have, sometimes hosting three events at a time.
“We had one last weekend where the mask rule was, if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to have it,” said Pedley. “They were allowed to dance, so we were allowed to have a DJ, people up and dancing, and it was just really nice being able to see everyone have a good time.”
With health restrictions finally lifted, the parties will get bigger and venues all over town are booking up fast.
“If you’re set on this place, I would call with a date ASAP so we can get you booked or with an alternative date,” said Pedley.
It’s the comeback these businesses so desperately needed after a year of partying solo.
