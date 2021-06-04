Lake County Grand Jury indicts man accused of claiming to have bomb at Perry Nuclear Power Plant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 33-year-old Michigan man who allegedly drove onto the Perry Nuclear Power Plant property and told security he had a bomb.
Michael Fogelsong was indicted on the charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
Lake County Sheriff deputies said on April 7 at 5:43 p.m., Fogelsong drove his pick-up truck onto the property and told security there was a bomb in the enclosed trailer.
Lake County Sheriff deputies, the Lake County Bomb Squad and agents with the Painesville Branch of the FBI responded to the plant and checked the trailer, eventually determining that it did not contain any dangerous material.
Fogelsong is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail and will be arraigned on June 4.
