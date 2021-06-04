Mentor Marsh rescues eaglet

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - An eaglet tumbled out of its nest and was rescued yesterday at Mentor Marsh.
This is the second eaglet in the past few days to have tumbled out of the nest.
The first eaglet fell out of the nest after the high winds last Friday.
Sadly, Mentor Marsh reported that the first eaglet was found dead.
The second eaglet, which tumbled out of the nest a few days later, was found dehydrated but alive.
The 8-week-old bird is currently being treated at Lake Metroparks Wildlife Center.
