Mentor Marsh rescues eaglet

Mentor Marsh rescues eaglet
A second Eaglet tumbled out of its nest and was rescued at Mentor Marsh. (Source: Mentor Marsh Facebook)
By Nicole Meyer | June 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:55 PM

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - An eaglet tumbled out of its nest and was rescued yesterday at Mentor Marsh.

This is the second eaglet in the past few days to have tumbled out of the nest.

The first eaglet fell out of the nest after the high winds last Friday.

Sadly, Mentor Marsh reported that the first eaglet was found dead.

The second eaglet, which tumbled out of the nest a few days later, was found dehydrated but alive.

The 8-week-old bird is currently being treated at Lake Metroparks Wildlife Center.

Operation rescue another eaglet commenced late yesterday afternoon as a second eaglet popped out of the Marsh nest....

Posted by Mentor Marsh on Friday, June 4, 2021

#Thankful to be wild and free and thankful for the sacrifices many brave men and women have made for us all as we...

Posted by Mentor Marsh on Monday, May 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.