Metroparks double murder still unsolved after 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was June 4th, 2019, Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge, long-time friends, were sitting on a bench in the Rocky River Metroparks Reservation when they were brutally shot to death; both had been shot in the head.
Two years later, the murders remain unsolved, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.
The North East Ohio Violent Crime Task Force continues to work the case, which includes the local office of the FBI.
Vicki Anderson, Special Agent with the FBI, said the bureau has exhausted 85 tips and developed their own leads in the investigation but could not go into specifics regarding the investigation.
“The ultimate goal here is to find the person or persons responsible and hold them accountable for what they did, and we do not want to jeopardize any kind of investigation by giving too many details,” Anderson said, “I can’t imagine being a part of the family and being so frustrated, I wish they could find comfort knowing that we are working this and we continue to work this.”
Anderson said it is important to continually remind the public that the investigation is ongoing because just one little tip can help open the investigation and urges people who may have been in the area to reconsider what they may have seen.
“It was sunny and bright, we’ve caught bank robbers and other violent individuals that were completely covered up, that weren’t in broad daylight, so we just don’t know at this point who was responsible for these awful murders, so it’s very frustrating,” Anderson said.
Brown was just 33, Sledge only 40 at the time of their murders.
