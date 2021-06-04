Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of storms this afternoon; warm weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass is warming into the weekend. There is a warm front in the area today. I do think some showers and thunderstorms will fire up along it. A mostly cloudy sky today. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Isolated showers and storms east of Cleveland tonight, otherwise we clear out as the night wears on. Pretty mild night as we only fall into the middle 60s. Sunshine tomorrow and warm. High temperatures middle to upper 80s. Same deal Sunday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky in the forecast. Temperatures again in the middle to upper 80s for a high. Humidity levels not too bad this weekend.