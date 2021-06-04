Northeast Ohio weather: Weekend heat wave on the way!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story through Monday will be our well-above-normal temperatures.
Expect highs in the upper 80s Saturday through Monday.
In the short term, we’re forecasting decreasing clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 60s overnight into Saturday morning.
Afternoon highs will soar to near 90 degrees through the weekend.
Rain chances are minimal this weekend, although a few isolated showers and storms are possible on Sunday afternoon.
Next week, we slip into a very Summer-like pattern.
Each day will be hot and humid, and there will be an opportunity for scattered downpours and thunderstorms each afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.