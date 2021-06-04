2 Strong 4 Bullies
What to know about Ohio’s free fishing weekend in June

(Source: ODNR)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The chance is quickly approaching for Ohio residents to fish for free, no license required.

The Ohio of Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is hosting its annual free fishing weekend on June 18 and 19.

That means any resident 16 years and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license.

Where to fish: Map of Ohio's public waters

Other fishing regulations, like size and bag limits, remain active during the free weekend, ODNR said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

