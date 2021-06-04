Ohio announces free fishing weekend in June; here are the state’s best lakes for anglers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For two days, the Ohio of Department of Natural Resources is opening the public waterways up to all Ohio residents who wish to fish.
This year’s free fishing days are set to take place on June 19 and June 20.
Typically, those 16 years or older are required to obtain a fishing license throughout the year, but there is no need to obtain a permit for Ohio’s free fishing days.
“All Ohioans are invited to enjoy the fun and excitement of fishing during our free fishing weekend,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Fishing is a great way to introduce someone to the outdoors and make some lasting memories.”
More than 46 million sport fish were stocked in Ohio’s public waters in 2020, which means there should be plenty of walleye, trout, perch, and bass to catch.
An annual fishing license, which is required for all Ohio residents 16 years old or older, costs $25 per year. Lifetime fishing licenses can also be purchased.
