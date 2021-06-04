Ohio football coaches allegedly force Hebrew Israelite student to eat pork for missing practice

At the Canton City Schools, the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. An incident occurred during a football training session that was concerning enough to warrant immediate action by the Canton City School District. That immediate action was the suspension of eight members of the High School Football Coaching Staff, including the head coach, while an investigation is conducted. The incident calls into question whether appropriate team management, discipline, and player accountability infrastructures are in place. The District is nearing the completion of its investigation regarding this incident. Once a conclusion is reached, following our commitment to transparency, the District will provide additional information. The football program, which has a long and impressive history, is an important part of our school culture and our community. That program has a proud tradition of instilling the attributes of excellence, leadership, community, accountability, hard work, and respect into the players and those associated with the overall program. As such, those entrusted with the protection of our student-athletes must be held to a higher standard within our community. Let us be clear, the Canton City School District holds all staff to the highest professional and ethical standards. Anything short of these standards is unacceptable. As educators, we are united in the pursuit of creating an inclusive and safe learning environment for our students in the classroom and beyond.

