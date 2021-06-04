Overgrown empty lot raises neighbor’s concerns over safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tommie Gideons Jr. is asking anyone to help clear out an overgrown lot on East 81st Street, right next door to his home.
The lot has grown from a nuisance to a concern and is now afraid for his safety: “to sleep in this back room, I am.”
The unused lot has not been cleared, mowed, or maintained for the past year. The most dangerous quirk is the lot’s overgrown trees, one of which has already toppled onto Gideons’ property.
“It bent the fence, and it hit the back of the garage here,” he said.
Another tree is growing and reaching closer to the second floor of his home: “It’s all on the fire escape, if there was a fire they couldn’t hardly get out.”
The lot has also become a new home for garbage and different vermin: “The rodents, the mice, the insects,” Gideons explained.
With no one to turn to, Gideons called the 19 Troubleshooter line. City officials have previously visited and assessed the property, but no effort has been carried out to clean it.
19 News reached out to the Cleveland Department of Public Works. A receptionist said the Department of Law should be contacted for lot-related issues. When reporters contacted that office, no one was available for a response. Ward 6 councilman Blaine Griffin but was not available.
Gideons argues other sections of the city would not face situations with unmaintained lots such as the one next door.
“In the Heights, they give you a citation if your grass gets so high, it wouldn’t be all of this,” he said.
Gideon, who has lived in his home for 39 years, said he does not want to spend any more time worrying about the lot and asks city officials to address it.
“It wouldn’t be a bigger problem if they would have came out and chop it up,” he said.
