Ravenna police seek camera footage of suspect accused of slashing tires

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna Police Department needs your help. Detectives are searching for a suspect accused of slashing multiple sets of tires.
Police released this photo of the suspect in a Facebook post.
The post asks Ravenna residents and business owners to share video surveillance or doorbell camera footage that may have captured the suspect.
The tires were slashed during early morning hours over the last several days. It happened in downtown Ravenna and the city’s eastside, police wrote in the post.
Contact the Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau by calling 330-296-6486 or emailing rpdinfo@ravennaoh.gov.
All tips are anonymous.
