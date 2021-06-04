Read the full speech from the Army veteran whose Memorial Day remarks on role of freed Black slaves were censored at Hudson ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In support of retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, the city of Hudson released the full text of his speech that was censored during a Memorial Day ceremony.
Lt. Col. Kemter was given the opportunity to re-film his speech, but was unable to do so due to prior traveling commitments.
Instead, he provided a copy of the speech in text form:
Organizers with the American Legion Post 464, of Hudson, turned off Lt. Col. Kemter’s microphone when he started talking about the way freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers; a story that was included to detail the early history of Memorial Day.
“These remarks should not have been censored by the American Legion representatives,” the city of Hudson shared on Facebook.
The Ohio American Legion condemned the actions of those responsible for turning down the audio, identified as Hudson American Legion Auxiliary President Cindy Suchan and American Legion Post 464 adjutant Jim Garrison.
The organization, along with state and city officials, are speaking out against Suchan and Garrison, with some calling for their resignations.
“This kind of racist censorship has NO place in Hudson!,” Ohio State Rep. Casey Weinstein tweeted.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.