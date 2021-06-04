Shaker Heights Police ‘apprehend their morning breakfast’ at bakery for National Donut Day

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - If you happened to see heavy police activity at Lucy’s Sweet Surrender bakery on Friday morning, “donut” be alarmed...
Shaker Heights Police told the community the officers were just taking part in National Donut Day.
Soon as the first shift found out about the holiday, they responded to the call to celebrate as a “Priority 1 and were able to apprehend their morning breakfast before supplies sold out!”
Check out the sweet photos SHPD shared:
