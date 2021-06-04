2 shootings in 1 week at same Wickliffe home

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at the same home in Wickliffe this week.
The latest victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot around 3 a.m. Friday at the home in the 30200 block of Phillips Avenue.
Wickliffe police officers rendered first aid before EMS transported him to a local hospital.
There are no arrests and police are asking nearby residents to check any home surveillance footage from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
He is expected to live but is in serious condition, according to police.
Lt. Joe Thompson said Tyler Gates, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
Gates is charged with felonious assault and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wickliffe police at 440-943-1234 or message them on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.